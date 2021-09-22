Maryam is future of PML-N: Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the foreign policy of the government has failed as it can’t even save cricket. Talking to media before the party’s organizational meeting for the upcoming elections here on Tuesday, he said the party has issued a notice to Javed Latif who will respond to it.

He said some anti-PMLN circles were making propaganda against Maryam Nawaz but I want to make it clear that it is me, not Maryam who must be present in the organizational meetings. “I give the rest of the leaders the option to attend the meeting willingly. Maryam Nawaz is the future of PML-N. She is our leader. She has endured hardships for the party. She has put forward the narrative of Nawaz Sharif,” he maintained.

To a question, Rana Sanaullah said the PTI ministers were making false allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and directly abusing the state institution. He asked the Election Commission to stand firm. To another question, he said there was a law regarding the term of NAB Chairman and if the government tried to change it through an ordinance, it will be considered as a dictatorial decision. He said the PDM has not issued a schedule for the long march and if the government makes such a decision then the PML-N will surely go for participation in it.

Sanaullah said the present government believed in fraud and deception. “PML-N is a political force and the largest party whether it is elections or votes,” he claimed, adding that despite worst rigging and manoeuvres in Punjab, the PMLN has become the largest party in the provincial and National Assembly.

About the return of Nawaz Sharif, he said doctors have suggested an operation on Nawaz Sharif for treatment after which he will return. He said the PML-N’s narrative is that the establishment has imposed this government on the people of Pakistan. “PML-N is not in touch with ‘anyone’ within or outside the country,” Rana asserted. About the present situation, he said Imran Khan was responsible for the current crisis as he could not even save the cricket match and the series.

“Imran himself admitted that the prime minister of New Zealand did not listen to him. Then what can he do for foreign policy?” he questioned and said that the present rulers were trying to play a role in Afghanistan but they were not even invited to the UN meeting on Afghanistan.

He said people were facing crises because their vote was not respected. “If the vote was respected in Fatima Jinnah's election, the whole of Pakistan would have remained intact,” he stated.

Replying to a question, Rana Sanaullah said that the present government wanted a controlled media and that was why journalists were abducted. He said that he was arrested on a fake case of drugs but Imran will be arrested in a real drugs case. Replying to a question that PML-N voted in favour of giving extension to the Army Chief, he said we didn’t vote for the extension of Army Chief but for strengthening the office of the Prime Minister which is now empowered and strengthened as a result of that voting.