LSA glorifies the best of Pakistan’s entertainment

KARACHI: Celebrating Pakistan's very best, the Lux Style Awards (LSA) in the last 20 years has evolved into a prestigious platform glorifying the incredible talent of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Dubbed as the ‘Luxies’ and even ‘Pakistan’s Oscars’, the awards evoke a range of emotions amongst the candidates from the pride of being nominated, to the joy of winning and the frustration over losing, but the eventual realisation that no matter the result, it is a privilege to be counted among the best of Pakistan’s entertainment and that matters most.

Their performances and productions have heightened our joy, diminished sorrows and gave us a reason to be proud of and the gala draws a cross section of society to be enthralled by the exhilarating performances of their favourite artists and entertainers.

It is a platform to celebrate and honor the talent that drives the success of Pakistan’s film, fashion, music and TV. The LSA has come to be known as a benchmark of transparency with an independent and impartial jury chosen by an independent Board of Governors and audited by an international audit firm.