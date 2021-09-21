Harassing citizen affects society: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till September 27, in a petition of former chairman Pemra Absar Alam after the FIA told the bench regarding closure of the case against him.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that freedom of expression was a matter of basic human rights, adding that harassing a citizen must have effects on society. Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood informed the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had closed the case against Absar Alam after taking a legal opinion.

The chief justice asked why the FIA had issued notice to Alam, the agency should use this powers when its staff was professionally trained. He further remarked that the government should itself protect the freedom of expression rights.

Justice Minallah, however, appreciated the FIA for admitting its mistake and hoped that things would get better. The court said it was not disposing of this case now rather it clubbed the petition with other case against the FIA for hearing together on September 27.