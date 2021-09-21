Finalisation of mineral development strategy directed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for early finalisation of the Mineral Development Programme (MDP) saying that there was ample potential for investment in the minerals sector.

“Pakistan is rich in natural resources and harnessing them is one of the top priorities of the government,” he emphasised while presiding over a high-level meeting on the minerals development programme. He said the government is formulating a comprehensive strategy to take advantage of the country's mineral resources.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Asad Umar, including senior federal and provincial officials. The meeting was briefed on the proposed measures to identify issues, legal and administrative structures for the promotion of investment as well as environmental protection, mineral deposits and development.

The forum was told that the country has deposits of rock salt, limestone, gypsum, ceramic, silica sand and many other industrial minerals and that Pakistan has metal deposits of chromites, copper, gold, silver, iron, lead and zinc. The meeting was also informed about the presence of vast deposits of marble, granite and sandstone.

In addition, precious stones and coal deposits such as topaz, emerald, ruby, tourmaline (turmeric) and aquamarine (blue crystal) are also abundant. The meeting was informed that the strategy for investment in iron ore deposits at Chinniot and Kalabagh is in the final stages.The meeting was apprised of the possible reserves in Gilgit-Baltistan besides four other provinces.