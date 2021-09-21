257 posts created for South Punjab secretariat

LAHORE: Punjab government approved 257 seats from Grade-I to Grade-20 for four departments of the South Punjab with the allocated budget of Rs 617 million. Out of 257 seats, 123 are created for Grade-16 to Grade-20 while 134 for Grade-I to Grade-15.

According to the documents, copies of which are available with The News, the provincial finance department created these posts for the Health (Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education) and Education (School Education and Higher Education Department) departments of the South Punjab. The funds will be generated through technical supplementary grants.

According to documents, 53 posts with the approved budget of Rs 126.94 million are created for the Higher Education Department, South Punjab. Out of the 53 post, 24 are for Grade-16 to Grade-20 and 29 are for Grade-I to Grade-15. For Grade-20 to Grade-16, one seat for secretary, two for additional secretary, three for deputy secretary, eight Section Office, one each seat for senior law officer, manager MIS, programmer, private secretary, superintendent and assistant account officer while two each for assistant and senior scale steno.

For Grade-I to Grade 15, one each computer operator, network technician, ‘mali’ (gardener), two sweepers, three chowkidar, four naib qasids, five junior clerks and six drivers are created for the HED, South Punjab.

For School Education Department, 59 seats are created with approved budget of Rs184.555 million. Out of 59 seats, 24 are for Grade-16 to Grade-20 while 35 seats are from Grade-I to Grade-15.

The finance department has created 74 seats for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, South Punjab, with approved funds of Rs 123.50 million.

Out of 74 seats, 43 are for Grade-16 to 20 and 31 are Grade-I to Grade-15. Similarly, for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, 71 seats are created with allocated budget of Rs 182.012 million approved. Out of these 71 seats, 32 are allocated to Grade-16 to Grade-20 while 39 seats to Grade-I to Grade-15.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said the decision to recruit new human resource for the South Punjab Secretariat was taken to improve the delivery of services in the region.

“If the problems of government employees are solved on their doorsteps, then their performance will improve – thus the new posts for the South Punjab Secretariats are created,” he believed.

The minister instructed the health and education departments of the South Punjab Secretariat for ensuring the attendance of doctors in hospitals and teachers schools so that the service delivery could be improved in the region.