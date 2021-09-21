PML-N succeeds in bringing ANP Sindh leader to its fold

As part of its ongoing preparations for the local government polls and bringing electables at the union committee level to the party’s fold, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has convinced Awami National Party Sindh Joint Secretary and former Civil Lines union committee vice chairman Abdul Qayyum Salarzai to join the party.

On Saturday night, former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, along with party’s Sindh leaders, including provincial secretary general Miftah Ismail, Ali Akbar Gujjar and Nasiruddin Mehmood, attended a gathering in Hijrat Colony where Salarzai and local leaders of various political parties announced their decision to join the PML-N.

Addressing the event, Abbasi said the rulers of Karachi and Sindh were responsible for destruction of the metropolis. Residents of Karachi are starving for water while water is being sold through water tankers, he said. “Karachi’s residents are completely deprived of all civic amenities and live the worst lives.”

Abbasi said that the decision of Salarzai and other political activists to join the PML-N was evidence for the confidence of people in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and his narrative. He added that the credit of restoring peace and eradicating terrorism in Karachi went to Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N government.