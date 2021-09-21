Toddler dies after falling into manhole

A two-year-old boy died after he fell into an uncovered manhole in the Garden West area of Karachi on Monday. According to police, the incident took place near Fatima Jinnah College within the limits of the Garden police station. After searching here and there for the missing boy, the family finally found the body inside the manhole. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as two-year-old Hamza. The family said they would register a case against the authorities and persons responsible for leaving the manhole uncovered. They said that such accidents were frequently happening because the local administration had not been covering sewers. No case had been registered till this news story was filed.

Stray dog mauls boy

In yet another incident of dog-bite, a minor boy sustained severe wounds after a stray dog mauled him in the Korangi area on Monday. Police said nine-year-old Zaid was playing near his residence located in Korangi Sector 50/A when a stray dog attacked him. A passerby was also injured as he attempted to save the child. The boy was taken to a private hospital for medical treatment.