Accountability process to start in AJK soon: Sultan Mahmood

LAHORE: Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood has said the process of accountability will soon be initiated in AJK.

Speaking at 'Meet the Press' programme at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday, he said the global community should play its role in exposing the real face of India. He said the Kashmir issue had entered a very critical phase of history, and without resolution of the issue, peace could not be restored in the region.

Paying rich tribute to Hurriyat leader the late Syed Ali Geelani, the AJK president said he waged a long struggle for liberation of held Kashmir. He said India should answer why the Kashmiri leader's burial was kept secret from the world.

Sultan Mahmood also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi was going to the United States on Sept 25, adding that Kashmiris would lodge strong protest during his address. He said he would himself start international tour to take up the issue of Kashmir with the world leaders. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfil its commitment of holding local governments elections.