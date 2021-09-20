Management wants Malam Jabba ski to remain operational

PESHAWAR: The picturesque ski resort in Malam Jabba may shut all operations and close to tourists again over alleged threats from local miscreants and influential people as alleged by the management.

“We have invested billions of rupees in the operations and maintenance of this resort, but local miscreants and influential people are threatening us with dire consequences,” alleged Pir Waris Shah, the general manager at the resort.

He alleged that some local miscreants were threatening the resort management to close the tourist spot and accused them of trying to encroach upon the resort land with the connivance of some influential people of the area and the government officials.

A letter has been to the Swat regional police officer and deputy commissioner seeking urgent police support to deal with the threats.

The letter said that Samson’s Group of Companies have received information from credible sources that the Malam Jabba Ski Resort in Swat was going to be attacked by miscreants from the Malam Jabba area with an intent to take over the resort. The resort management requested the police and local administration to provide adequate police support to the resort at the earliest possible to protect it from miscreants.

The resort remained closed during the peak season of tourism in early summer for two months, causing huge inconvenience to tourists.

Some of the tourists said the closure of the resort was against the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the tourism boost in the country.

The management appealed to the prime minister to look into the issue and help keep the resort operational for tourists.