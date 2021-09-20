Nigerian kidnappers free 10 more students

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen who kidnapped more than 100 students from a high school in northwest Nigeria months ago have released 10 more of the hostages, the head of a parents association said on Sunday.
Scores of assailants stormed Bethel Baptist High School on July 5 on the outskirts of Kaduna city, abducting 121 students who were sleeping in their dorms. The incident was part of a string of kidnappings by armed gangs known locally as bandits terrorising northwest and central Nigeria, looting, stealing cattle and seizing residents.
