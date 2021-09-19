Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.4pc

ISLAMABAD:The national tally of Covid-19 cases on Saturday witnessed a decline in positivity ratio to 4.4 percent as total active recorded cases were 76,58 with 2,512 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,610 people recovering during 24 hours.

Sixty-three corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 58 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and five perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21, followed by Punjab, 20, Sindh ,15. Out of the total 63 deaths, 17 were on ventilators.There were 5,117 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid-19 dedicated healthcare facilities. The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 4.4 percent. The positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 64 percent, Bahawalpur 58 percetn, Lahore 53 percent and Multan 76 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds was also occupied in four major cities of Bannu 60 percent, Swabi 66 percent, Sargodha 55 percent, and Bahawalpur 54 percent.

Around 556 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

As many as 57,077 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 20,274 in Sindh, 18,210 in Punjab, 11,013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,752 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 758 in Balochistan, 350 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 720 in AJK.

Around 1,129,562 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,221,261 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,682, Balochistan 32,722, GB 10,232, ICT 103,923, KP 170,738, Punjab 420,615 and Sindh 449,349. About 27,135 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.