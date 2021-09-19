CDA officials visit IJP Road

Islamabad : Members Engineering, Capital Development Authority on Saturday along with DG Works, Director Road South, Nespak Consultant and NLC team visited IJP Road area of Islamabad and took a detailed look at the pace of development work. They issued orders for early commencement of survey, soil investigation, pile road test to the concerned staff, said a news release issued here. The project were scheduled to be completed in 18 months with the total cost of Rs4.9 billion.