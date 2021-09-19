‘People from Surjani to Defence being forced to buy drinking water’

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been abusing the rights of the Urdu-speaking community, and not even a single job out of tens of thousands of jobs was given to them during its rule.

He stated this while addressing the media outside an accountability court.

Kamal said the PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were enjoying their honeymoon period and the PPP would return to its original position the day their romance would end.

“Inflation has broken the back of people, the unemployment has reached its peak, drinking water is not available, garbage is not being lifted, gas and electricity supply are cut off,” he said, adding that water worth billions of rupees was being stolen every day from the city.

The PSP chairman said that people from Surjani Town to Defence were being forced to buy drinking water. “Petroleum prices are raised by unprecedented five rupees and the dollar is at all-time high. The country has to be prepared to face challenges in the current situation,” he remarked.

“We do not believe in prejudice but the Urdu-speaking community is constantly being abused by the PPP-led government,” he said.