203 degrees awarded in Isra University convocation

The Isra University Karachi Campus held its sixth convocation on Saturday, in which it conferred 203 degrees on graduates of the medical and vision sciences faculties, and doctors of physical therapy.

Omar Tariq, Malaika, Maheen and Hasnain Pasha received gold medals at the convocation while Nayab Yaseen, Maryam Liaqat, Mahim Gul and Aqsa Soomro were awarded silver medals. Sana Bari, Hira Ulfat and Maryam Bibi received bronze medals.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attended the convocation and expressed the hope that the graduates of the varsity would fulfil their responsibilities in the best interests of the country and well-being of its people.

He said that the graduates should serve the people of their own country and make their lives meaningful. He advised them to make their place in society by showing the best of their abilities.

He congratulated the graduates and said it was the time for them to fulfil their dreams and take practical steps for the betterment of the country.

The governor advised the students who had completed their education to set their goals for achieving more success in their practice career. “Doctors should offer themselves for serving in the backward and far-flung areas of the country where medical facilities are almost not available,” he said.

Ismail congratulated Chancellor Prof Dr Asadullah Qazi and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Leghari on the sixth successful convocation. He also gave away the medals during the ceremony.