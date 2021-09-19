Waste removal exercise launched

LAHORE: CoRe (Collect and Recycle), an alliance of leading consumer goods and packaging companies, recyclers and non-governmental organisations partnered with Capital Development Authority to install 250 waste-bins in the federal capital.

As part of this joint initiative, Fatima Jinnah Park and Lake View Park would each get 125 waste bins to dispose of waste more responsibly and improve the circular economy.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed said, “We are very glad that this initiative with CoRe has come to fruition. The waste bins will facilitate the collection of waste responsibly to keep the environment in these parks clean and green.”

He stressed that initiatives such as these were imperative to help realise the PM’s vision of a Clean Green Pakistan.

CoRe alliance CEO Waqar Ahmad said, “We understand the unique challenges posed by packaging waste and its collection mechanism, and this waste bin project is a collective step towards a waste-free future.”

Talking about CoRe’s vision, he said “CoRe is the first ever packaging alliance created with a mission to eliminate packaging waste by enabling formal collection and recycling. It envisions the creation of a circular economy by reducing packaging footprint and encouraging sustainable and innovative practices.” It aims to improve post-consumer usage, collection and recycling of packaging waste to help become waste neutral, with a commitment to make 100 percent packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Contributors for the waste-bin project include CoRe members Coca-Cola, Ecolean, FrieslandCampina, METRO, Nestlé, Novatex, Packages Ltd, PepsiCo, SPEL and Unilever.