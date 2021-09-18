Govt asked to allow girls to take classes in morning shift

PESHAWAR: Welcoming the decision to upgrade the Government Girls Middle School in Barikot in Upper Dir, the parents and elders asked the authorities to allow girls students to take classes in the morning shift.

Talking to The News, the parents and elders said though they were happy about the government’s decision, the girls would be unable to attend classes and return home before dark.

“We are thankful to the chief minister and the minister for elementary and secondary education, the secretary and director education for upgrading the school but we request them to allow the girls to take classes in the first shift,” said Malik Mohammad Amin.

He said boys were taking classes at a portion of the Government High School while girls were receiving education at the same building from sixth to eight grade.

The decision to upgrade the school has raised hopes of the parents that their daughters could complete education.

The elders including Malik Shahi Syed, Malik Sher Bahadur and Malik Azam Shah asked the government to approve four to five women teachers at the school and shift boys from there.

They said it would be difficult for the girls hailing from the far-flung hilly areas to reach the school on time and return home before dark after taking classes in the second shift.

A daily wager, Hizbullah said that his daughter quit education after passing eighth grade as the high school was located faraway

He said his daughter would start getting education if the government allowed girls to take classes in the first session in the newly upgraded school in Barikot.