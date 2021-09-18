Digital signage being installed at 20 stations of BRT

PESHAWAR: Various organisations have jointly started installing digital signage at 20 stations of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The move is being carried out by Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation Pakistan, CESVI Pakistan, Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

These screens will be used for displaying risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) messages for mass awareness amid the 4th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under its project titled “Improving National Capacity to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic in Pakistan (Cap-COVID)”, Helvetas and Cesvi have been involved in relief and recovery efforts in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, and Khyber, two districts of Balochistan including Quetta and Pishin, three districts of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Gujranwala and Sarghoda and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony of the installation of the screens was held Friday at BRT Headquarter in Chamkani, Peshawar.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Arjumand Nizami, Country Director Helvetas, Farhan Ahmad Khan, Country Director Cesvi, Fayaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer BRT, Muhammad Imran Khan, General Manager Operations and Marketing BRT, Muhammad Sohaib, Assistant Manager BRT Control Centre, Munawar Khan Khattak, Project Coordinator Helvetas, Dr Muhammad Asad Salim, National Program Officer Helvetas, and Yasir Dil, Communications Coordinator Cesvi.

Along with an extensive on-ground RCCE strategy that has been employing print mediums to disseminate awareness-raising material across healthcare facilities and other public places in target areas in KP, Punjab, Balochistan, and ICT, Helvetas and Cesvi are also using digital mediums to raise awareness about essential COVID-19 SOPs. Installation of the digital signage at BRT stations is part of these efforts.

The project is supporting 120 health facilities in Mardan, Peshawar, Khyber, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Quetta and Pishin.

The medical equipment provided to different hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan includes doppler ultrasound, nebulizer, oxygen cylinder, oxygen concentrator, pulse oximeter, ECG machine, cardiac monitor, defibrillator, BiPAP machine, infusion pump, Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits, video bronchoscope, and High-Flow Nasal Therapies.