Cops turn out to be robbers suspended

LAHORE:Two ‘robbers’ of Lahore Police have been suspended for looting valuables from a citizen in Bhatti Gate on Friday. According to details, a victim identified as Hassan made a call at 15 that two men in police uniform on pretext of physical search had snatched Rs5,000 from him. A sub-inspector reached the spot and brought the victim to police station where he saw the suspects identified as constable Mohsin and Qalb Khan. The victim pointed towards them as suspects. The matter was brought into the notice of the SHO, who presented the suspects before SP City who suspended the suspects and issued orders to hold inquiry against them.

Two die: Two men died in two different road accidents in the provincial capital on Friday. A 25-year-old man, identified as Muhammad Arfan, was going in a loader rickshaw when his rickshaw collided with a tractor-trolley at Nishter Colony. As a result, he suffered severe injuries while his vehicle was badly damaged. He was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The other case was reported in Nawab Town where a 60-year-old man died after being hit by a car. The victim was trying to cross a road when the speeding car hit him. He suffered injuries and was removed to hospital where he died.

Woman, minor son abducted: A 26-year-old woman along with her seven-month-old child allegedly has been abducted in the Gujjarpura police limits on Friday. Nadeem, father of the victim Sehrish, told police that he had left the victim along with her son Arham at the house of her son-in-law Imran Akram. After sometime, the victim went missing under suspicious circumstances from the house. Police have registered a case and were investigating the matter. Husband of the victim Imran Akram has pleaded innocence and disconnection with the victim’s missing.

molested: A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an accused at Hanjarwal on Friday. The victim was playing in a street when the accused, identified as Jamshed, lured her and took her to his house where he subjected her to sexual assault. When the victim resisted and cried for help, he offered her Rs5,000 to keep silent. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him. He runs a video games shop in the area.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,024 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,107 were injured. Out of this, 658 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 449 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

fire: Valuables were burnt in two incidents of fire in the provincial capital on Friday. The first case was reported in a house near Fortress Stadium Saint John Park. Reportedly, it started as a minor fire due to short-circuit. Nearby people tried to control it. They also called rescue teams that reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. The other case was reported in a house in Wapda Town. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incidents.

found dead: A 30-year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Naulakha on Friday. A passerby spotted the victim lying in an unconscious condition and informed police. A team reached the spot on information and shifted the victim to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. police removed the body to morgue.