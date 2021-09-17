220 old buses scrapped, says TransPeshawar

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar has scrapped 220 old buses and wagons after paying compensation to their owners. A total of 418 vehicles had been registered with the TransPeshawar, which would be scrapped.

“As of now more than 220 vehicles have been completely scrapped. The impact of scrapping these old vehicles is exceptional towards the environment. The owners of the scrapped vehicles are paid according to contract and rules and regulations,” a spokesperson for TransPeshawar said. There is no delay in payments to the vehicle owners.