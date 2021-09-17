220 old buses scrapped, says TransPeshawar

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar has scrapped 220 old buses and wagons after paying compensation to their owners. A total of 418 vehicles had been registered with the TransPeshawar, which would be scrapped.
“As of now more than 220 vehicles have been completely scrapped. The impact of scrapping these old vehicles is exceptional towards the environment. The owners of the scrapped vehicles are paid according to contract and rules and regulations,” a spokesperson for TransPeshawar said. There is no delay in payments to the vehicle owners.
The ECP had earlier taken strong notice of the tone adopted in a letter penned by the NADRA chairman to the electoral...
KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to administer free Pfizer coronavirus booster shots to all healthcare...
PESHAWAR: The PPP provincial president, Najmuddin Khan on Thursday rejected an increase in the prices of petroleum...
SUKKUR: Three youth were arrested for sexually harassing girls in Thatta on Thursday. According to the police, raids...
SUKKUR: People from different walks of life, including traders and citizens, have expressed serious concerns over...
WASHIINGTON: Australia said Thursday that more US troops will rotate through the island nation and that the allies...