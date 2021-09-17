KMU VC congratulates newly appointed deans

PESHAWAR: Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, on Thursday congratulated the newly appointed deans and hoped that they would play an active role in the advancement of their respective faculties as well as the overall development of the university.

He was addressing a joint meeting of the newly appointed deans of the university, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Health Profession Education, Allied Health Sciences and heads of various constituent institutes.

On the occasion, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dean Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Health Profession Education Prof Dr Umar Hayat, Dean Allied Health Sciences Prof Dr Haider Darain, heads of various institutions, Director ORIC Dr Zohaib Khan, Director P&D Amjad Hussain, Additional Registrar Nasir Saleem Arab and Director QEC Syeda Asiya Bukhari attended the meeting.

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that the position of dean in the universities is of utmost importance and they have academic as well as administrative responsibilities on their shoulders.

“We are pursuing a policy of decentralisation in the KMU, under which we want to hand over the day-to-day affairs of the vice-chancellor office to the deans,” he said.

He added that achieving the best academic and research results is possible only when the deans would play a leading role in their respective faculties in consultation with the heads of the respective institutions.

“We have to meet the challenges of the future by adapting to the modern requirements instead of the traditional style and in this regard, deans have a heavy responsibility,” he said.

The meeting also decided to hold regular meetings of the deans and provide deans’ offices, staff and logistical support. In the meeting, a committee comprising of Additional Registrar Nasir Saleem Arab, Director QEC Syeda Asiya Bukhari and headed by Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, dean Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, was also formed to chalk out a proposal related to proactive and leading role of the deans in consultation with other universities.