ATC adjourns Ajay Lalwani case till Oct 5

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Sukkur, on Wednesday continued the proceedings of the murder case of journalist Ajay Lalwani.

Reports said the accused, including former chairman town committee Saleh Patt Syed Inayat Shah, vice chairman Ehsan Shah, former SHO Ashiq Mirani also appeared in the court. The defence counsel requested the court to transfer the case to the District and Sessions Court, Sukkur, for a trial because the case could not be proceeded in the ATC. While, the counsel of the plaintiff argued that the submitted JIT report had suggested the case to be treated as terror act and should be heard by the ATC. The court, after hearing the arguments of the both sides, adjourned the case till October 5. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the slain journalist, Ajay Lalwani, was gunned down by the accused in Saleh Patt on August 17, 2020, when he was getting his haircut done at a local barber shop.