 
Thursday September 16, 2021
21 dengue patients reported in Punjab

National

Our Correspondent  
September 16, 2021
LAHORE: Around 21 dengue patients have been reported across the province in last 24 hours; 18 patients reported from Lahore, two from Rawalpindi and one from Mianwali. During this year, total 340 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 257 patients have been reported from Lahore.

