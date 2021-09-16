PM asks Buzdar to make preparations for LG polls

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to make preparations for local government (LG) elections.

He also stressed on paying special focus on tree plantation drive to address the pollution issue and restoration of natural environment of Lahore. The prime minister also directed motivating the people under ‘Plant for Lahore’ drive to restore natural beauty of the metropolitan city. The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on different development projects, especially Sohna Lahore project.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, PM’s Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, provincial ministers Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Dr Murad Raas, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, chief secretary Punjab, commissioner Lahore and other senior authorities, the PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman apprised the meeting that special attention was paid upon provision of clean water, improvement in health sector, repairing of main roads and their beautification and decoration.

The Lahore Development Authority would complete the rehabilitation and beautification work on the main and small arteries of Lahore within the next six months whereas, Wasa was working on priority basis to provide clean water besides, construction of water tanks for the storage of rainwater and water treatment plants, the meeting was further briefed.

The prime minister was apprised that for the provision of basic health facilities in the government-run hospitals and for Sehat Cards, hectic efforts were underway. The commissioner Lahore briefed that under the Sohna Lahore plan, pollution issue, cleanliness and other administrative issues were being addressed on urgent basis.

The prime minister underlined the need for creating public awareness regarding welfare projects carried out by the incumbent government and the importance of plantation drive. He also emphasised on making special arrangements at the schools level for highlighting the importance of plantation campaign.