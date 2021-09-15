 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Judges in banking, special courts appointed

National

September 15, 2021

LAHORE: The High Court has issued notifications for the appointment of judges in nine Banking Courts and four Special Courts (Central). The judges appointed in banking courts include Anwarul Haq, Sardar Tahir Sabir, Naveed Bukhari, Abid Hussain, Manzar Ali Gill, Abdur Rehman, Javed Iqbal Warriach, Ghulam Abbas and Ijaz Butt.

The judges appointed in Special Courts (Central) include Humayun Imtiaz, Sajjad Sindh, Ejaz-ur-Rehman and Akram Sheikh.

