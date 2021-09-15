Three power thieves arrested

MARDAN: The taskforce of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday arrested three power thieves and registered cases against 25 others in an operation in Par Hoti sub-division.

The Pesco officials from Par Hoti sub-division carried out the operation to check power theft in Nasir Killay, Mamozo, Sheikh Killay, Yahya Jadeed, Kaltang Road and other places.

The taskforce arrested three power thieves and registered first information reports against 25 power pilferers. They officials removed 45 direct hooks (connections) and seized two electricity meters, which had been tampered with.