CB elections results: PML-N leader Amir Muqam asks rulers to see writing on the wall

PESHAWAR: Provincial president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Amir Muqam, has said that his party victory in the recent Cantonment Board elections reflected popularity of Nawaz Sharif and that vindicated his stance on the present, what he called was, hybrid system.

Speaking at a news conference here at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, he alleged that the state machinery and illegal tactics were employed by the ruling party but despite that the PML-N won the cantonment board elections.

On this occasion Awami National Party (ANP) (Women Wing) provincial president and a former member provincial assembly, Shazia Aurangzeb, along with family and scores of supporters announced joining the PML-N.

She reposed confidence in the leadership of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, president Shahbaz Sharif and KP chapter president Amir Muqam.

The PML-N MPAs Ikhtiar Wali, Sobia Shahid and Sardar Khan were also present on the occasion along with other party leaders, including Saleem Shah Hoti.

Amir Muqam hailed Shazia Aurangzeb for joining the party and hoped that would strengthen the party.

The PML-N president said the real face of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been exposed and people’s trend of voting for the next elections made clear after the recent Cantonment Board elections.

He advised the rulers to see the writing on the wall and realise that the voice of the people cannot be suppressed as the situation had been changed altogether.

Amir Muqam condemned banning journalists from entering the Press Gallery in the Parliament House during the President Arif Alvi address marking the new parliamentary year. It, he added, had exposed the credentials of the PTI government.

He termed the proposed Media Development Regulatory Authority law as a black law.

The PML-N leader said his party would not allow this law to be passed at any cost as it was draconian in nature.

He said the PTI government was incompetent and hell-bent to gag the media to hide its misdeeds.

Regarding lawyers movement, he said the PMLN supported the cause of the legal fraternity and would stand by journalists and lawyers during these trying times.

“Rulers have lost the sense and they are now committing blunders after blunders which will pave the way for their ouster,” he said and added that the PTI under Imran Khan had hoodwinked the masses through tall claims before the last elections which had backfired in the last three years.

He said the economy was in shambles, price-hike was on the rise as essential items had gone beyond the reach of the common man.

The PML-N leader resented that instead of providing employment and shelter, the government had increased unemployment and rendered tens of thousands of people without jobs and any shelters.

He maintained the POL prices and electricity charges were being increased frequently and the value of rupees depreciated which had led to price-hike.

Amir Muqam the country had been isolated in the comity of nations and we had lost even close friends. He referred to the scams such as BRT, Malam Jaba and sugar which, he said, remained unnoticed but only opposition had been targeted.

Amir Muqam believed the people were looking to PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif who had the ability to steer the country out of the present crises.