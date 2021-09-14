 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Five scholars receive PhD degrees

Lahore

September 14, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Irfan Ullah has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pakistan Studies, Saeed Ahmed in the subject of History, Nasir Ali Raza in the subject of Urdu, Sadia Jamil in the subject of Education and Muhammad Haris in the subject of Mathematics after approval of their

theses.

