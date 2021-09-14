 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Nicholas threatens Texas coast

World

AFP
September 14, 2021

MIAMI: Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is barreling towards Texas, could strengthen into a hurricane before dousing the coastline of the southern US state, the National Hurricane Centre warned on Monday.

At 0700 GMT, the storm was located 65-km from the mouth of the Rio Grande, the river that marks the border between the United States and Mexico. Nicholas is expected to make landfall later on Monday.

