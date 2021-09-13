58 more die, 3,153 new corona cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded at 91,015 on Sunday with 3,153 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,797 people recovering from the disease during the past 24 hours.

Some 58 corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, 56 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and two of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Sindh. Out of the total 58 deaths occurred, 19 were on ventilators. There were 5,370 COVID infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The national COVID positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 5.45 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha, 52 percent, Bahawalpur, 47 percent, Lahore, 59 percent, and Multan 76 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Sargodha 78 percent, Swabi 72 percent, Multan 66 percent, and Gujrat 63 percent.

Around 552 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Some 57,792 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 17,846 in Sindh, 20,963 in Punjab, 11,537 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,003 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,050 in Balochistan, 577 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 816 in AJK.

Around 1,086,785 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,204,520 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,268, Balochistan 32,569, GB 10,162, ICT 102,617, KP 168,258, Punjab 413,182 and Sindh 444,464. About 26,720 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 18,468,570 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 5,715 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said Islamabad had become the first city in Pakistan to have at least 50 percent of its eligible population (15 years & older) fully vaccinated against COVID 19.

In a tweet, Asad Umar, who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said 71 percent of Islamabad eligible population has received at least one dose. He also stressed upon the need to accelerate process of vaccination in other cities.