Woman, daughters tortured over property

LAHORE:A woman and her three daughters were tortured by four men in the limits of Sanda police on Sunday.

The accused Hamza, Saleem, Shahid and Ijaz made their forced entry into the house of the victim Farzana Arif of Prem Nagar, Sanda and subjected her and her three daughters to severe torture over a property dispute. A case was registered against the accused.

Shot dead: A 22-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified men in Shalimar police area here on Sunday. The victim was identified as Awais Khan of Mujahidabad, Mughalpura. On the day of the incident, Awais received a phone call and went outside his house. Later, his family was informed that some unidentified men shot him in the face near Pepal Pir Darbar Sehr Road, Shalimar, resulting in his instant death. Police shifted the body to morgue and registered a murder case on the complaint of the victim’s father Rasheed Khan.

436 beggars arrested: Lahore police registered 347 cases and arrested 436 habitual and criminal beggars during the last 24 hours. Around 55 cases were registered by City Division, 28 by Cantt Division, 50 by Civil Lines Division, 57 by Iqbal Town Division, 79 by Sadar Division and 78 cases were registered by Model Town Division.