Covid-19 claims 26 more lives in Sindh, infects 891 others

As many as 26 more patients infected by the novel coronavirus died during the previous 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial Covid-19 death toll to 7,159. In the meantime 891 new cases of the viral disease emerged when 15,097 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Sunday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He stated that the detection of 891 new patients through 15,097 samples constituted a 5.9 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,751,345 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 444,854 cases were diagnosed, of which 87.3 per cent or 388,481 patients had recovered, including 856 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said there were currently 49,214 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh. He added that the condition of 650 patients was stated to be critical and 56 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to Shah, of the 891 new cases, 334 were detected in Karachi, including 124 in District East, 77 in District Central, 59 in District South, 34 in District Malir, 22 in District West and 18 in District Korangi.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 85 new cases, Jamshoro 54, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Sanghar 34, Thatta 32, Matiari 30, Tharparkar 29, Badin 26, Tando Allahyar 24, Tando Muhammad Khan 23, Naushehro Feroz 19, Sujawal 17, Dadu 14, Larkana 11, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot 10 each, Kashmore five, Ghotki four and Sukkur had three new cases. The CM urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government.