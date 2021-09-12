Queen’s London rep says royals back BLM movement

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior representatives said in a television interview to be broadcast Friday.

Philanthropist Kenneth Olisa, the first Black Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, told Channel 4 News that he had discussed the issue with members of the royal family since George Floyd died in police custody in the United States last year, sparking global protests over racial injustice.

Asked if they supported the movement, the philanthropist and businessman who is the monarch’s personal representative in Greater London said: “The answer is easily yes.”

“I have discussed with the Royal Household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident,” he said in excerpts from the interview released before the broadcast.