US companies interfering in parliamentary election: Russia

MOSCOW: Russia is blaming US tech companies for interfering with its parliamentary election. Russia’s foreign ministry announced Friday they are calling on US Ambassador John Sullivan to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov over the claims nine days before the election is set to take place, media reported. “In this regard it was stated that interference in the internal affairs of our country was absolutely unacceptable,” the statement from the ministry says. The country said it has “undeniable proof” that tech companies violated Russia’s laws. Although companies were not named in the Friday statement, Russia threatened to fine Google and Apple early in September, citing election interference. State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a briefing with reporters Friday Sullivan did have a meeting with Ryabkov but did not confirm if it was a regular meeting or if he was summoned.