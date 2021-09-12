Flooded roads, choked sewer lines after rain

Rawalpindi: The heavy rain on Friday brought a respite from humid weather but the residents of various areas are still facing inundated roads and choked sewerage lines in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
According to the details, the rainwater has accumulated on roads in the various low-lying areas of Rawalpindi including New Katarian, Parhian, Phagwari and Dhoke Najju.
