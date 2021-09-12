 
Sunday September 12, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Flooded roads, choked sewer lines after rain

National

Sep 12, 2021

Rawalpindi: The heavy rain on Friday brought a respite from humid weather but the residents of various areas are still facing inundated roads and choked sewerage lines in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the details, the rainwater has accumulated on roads in the various low-lying areas of Rawalpindi including New Katarian, Parhian, Phagwari and Dhoke Najju.

More From National

More From Latest