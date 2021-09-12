Pakistan face Thailand in Asian Volleyball opener today

KARACHI: Eyeing an impressive finish, Pakistan volleyball team will begin their journey of the 21st Asian Men’s Seniors Volleyball Championship when they face Thailand in their Group B opener at Chiba, Japan, on Sunday (today).

The match will begin at 11am PST. Holders Iran and Hong Kong are the other teams in Pakistan’s group.

Pakistan team on Saturday trained at the main hall where the team will face Thailand in their opener.

The team is scheduled to have a light training session on Sunday morning (today) before leaving for the game, two hours before the showdown against Thailand which is regarded as an emerging side with the ability to unsettle even tough opponents with its fast-paced game.

“We are very confident,” Pakistan Volleyball Federation’s (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob told ‘The News’ from Japan on Saturday.

“The boys have come here after a rigorous and long journey but now are settled and I hope it will be a good start to the event,” said Yaqoob.

Pakistan’s skipper Aimal Khan said that his team was good enough to beat Thailand. “Our team is very good and today we also held a fine training session. The boys looked well and I hope we will get a good start,” he told this correspondent.

“Yes Thailand is a good side but we have planned for them and hopefully the result will be in our favour,” added Aimal, who knowsThailand’s playing style well as he has been playing professional leagues there.

As many as 16 teams are set to feature in the event which is also a qualifier for the next year’s World Championship to be hosted by Russia. Two teams will move from here into the World Championship.

Pakistan’s best performance in the event is fourth-place finish in the 1989 edition. Japan have won the event nine times, with South Korea having bagged four titles, China and Iran three times each and Australia once.

Pakistan Squad: Aimal Khan (captain), Sheraz, Mubashir Raza, Musawwar Khan, Mohammad Hamad, Fakhar Uddin, Kashif Naveed, Maazullah Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Murad Khan, Afaq Khan, Nasir Ali, Usman Faryad Ali, Muhammad Taufeeq (manager), Rahman Mohammadirad (head coach), Saeed Ahmad Khan Sady (assistant coach), Ihsan Iqbal (assistant coach), Armin Golkari (analyst).