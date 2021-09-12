Mourning a veteran

A veteran journalist, Rahimullah Yusufzai, passed away on September 9. His funeral prayer was held the day after in his village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was a talented journalist and a hardworking man. The news of his passing came as a shock and is a cause of great distress and mourning for all who knew him and worked with him.
Balach Wahid
Turbat
Despite paying their bills on time, residents of Malir have been suffering from a water crisis since last year. This...
This refers to the news item ‘Nepra asks consumers to file complaints’ .It is surprising that the National...
On September 3, I appeared for a test for the post of sub-inspector in the Federal Investigation Agency in Hyderabad....
This refers to the news report ‘Afghanistan situation: Pakistan proposes inclusion of Taliban government in...
This refers to the news item ‘Nepra asks consumers to file complaints’ .It is surprising that the National...
When the PTI came to power after the 2018 election, people believed that it would change the status quo, reform weak...