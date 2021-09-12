 
Sunday September 12, 2021
Mourning a veteran

Newspost

Sep 12, 2021

A veteran journalist, Rahimullah Yusufzai, passed away on September 9. His funeral prayer was held the day after in his village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was a talented journalist and a hardworking man. The news of his passing came as a shock and is a cause of great distress and mourning for all who knew him and worked with him.

Balach Wahid

Turbat

