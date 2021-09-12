Disappointed youth

When the PTI came to power after the 2018 election, people believed that it would change the status quo, reform weak institutions, and prioritize justice and equality. However, even after three years, the much promised ‘naya Pakistan’ is yet to be seen. There is no apparent change seen in this government to differentiate it from the previous ones. Poverty, corruption, poor health, unemployment, and inflation are all prevalent as ever. Educational reforms of the incumbent government are controversial. The much touted health care card is not yet available for all, and even if it were, it is not sufficient to meet the health requirements of people. The quality of health facilities is equally important. Corruption seems just as rampant. There is hardly any institution that is free of the menace (malpractices such as favouritism and dismissing merit are also corruption).

The PTI was meant to be a harbinger of change. It has given hope that every individual living in the country deserves better. It is true that Covid-19 has made the situation worse, but the PTI was once believed to be the party of the younger generation. If these youngsters are disappointed in the party, grave repercussions will follow. Apart from addressing the concerns of corruption, poverty and unemployment, the PTI must restore the lost hope of the younger generation by giving them due rights and opportunities for growth.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana