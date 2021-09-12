Transit troubles

This refers to your editorial ‘Mass transit’ (September. 5). It is true that mass transit systems around the world depend upon subsidies. However, these subsidies are different from those required for mass transit projects in Pakistan. First, it seems that subsidy allocations in Pakistan are based on politically motivated grounds, not on any cost-benefit analysis. Moreover, mass transit systems in other countries cover most of the city, carry heavy commuter traffic, reduce congestion on the roads and pollution of environment, and help save the huge cost of new infrastructure that would be required if, in the absence of public transport, people use their own automobiles.

In the case of Pakistan, these projects have already incurred a huge expenditure of tens of billions has already been incurred, while more money is will probably be allocated. The tracks for these services have reduced space available for other vehicles, increasing congestion and pollution. Moreover, the design and operation of mass transit projects in Pakistan is far too expensive for a country that is already mired in debt, making the effort rather counterproductive. The question to consider is whether to abandon such projects or not. The money allocated for subsidies could instead be used to buy numerous good quality buses that would have a greater carrying capacity and will take more varied routes. It would be better to abandon the mass transit projects and provide bus services all over the city. This would require much lower subsidies as opposed to the BRTs.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad