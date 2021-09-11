‘PTI govt focuses on development of Karachi for national prosperity’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the industrialisation is a top priority of the Imran Khan-led PTI government for the sustained economic growth, while all other possible measures being taken to achieve this goal within the shortest period.

While addressing a press conference on Friday at the Governor’s House, along with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail pointed out the that high cost of industrial plots was a big hindrance against industrialisation in Karachi; as being the port city, it has plenty of potential for businesses and industries, as contributing 50 percent of total exports of the country. He said on the directives of the prime minister, the federal minister for industries had spent two busy days in the city to streamline things before the PM’s next week’s visit. It is pertinent to mention that the federal minister had visited and briefed about different organizations, including Pakistan Steel Mills and K-Electric.

Imran Ismal revealed that a fleet of 40 buses for Green Line Bus Project were on its way to provide ultimate transport to the city’s commuters in October 2021. He added that the route had been completed and the PM would inaugurate the projects operational phase, which was a gift for the Karachiites. He said Karachi was unfortunately neglected over the past many years and not even a single bus project was launched in a city with more than 20 million. The majority of the people, including women and children had no option but to travel in substandard and unsafe commutes, including Qingui rickshaws.

Ismail was critical that PPP-led Sindh government did not seem serious in the development of Karachi as well as the province and had set an unprecedented example of poor governance with record of corruption.

Imran Ismail regretted of the Sindh government’s irresponsible attitude regarding Bundal Island project that might attract the world and bring foreign direct investment, left abandoned. To a question, governor said the people were being misguided by the ruling PPP, which would generate huge employment, besides bringing prosperity to the province as well as the country. He further added, “I request Sindh government to reassess and should not miss such a big opportunity.” He referred to the Ravi River City Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP), where the local and foreign investors had invested their money.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said the enabling business environment had been created by the PTI government that would play a pivotal role to attract the domestic and foreign investment in the country. The government’s focus was on improving the business environment with emphasis on job creation, skill development, sustainable growth and nurturing existing economic cycle, he added. He maintained that the facilitation in investment was among the top priorities of the government and it has been removing impediments, if any, to encourage industrial growth.

Makhdoom said the government had given priority to exports and for that purpose every possible facility would be provided to the industries for increasing production and for that special attention was being given to the development of export processing zones (EPZs). The minister said Karachi had a big role in the country’s economic prosperity and development. He added that if the sustained economic growth at the pace of 6 percent in the country was ensured, we have to boost industrialisation and exports from Karachi. He stated that to attract local and foreign investments, better business environment, including upgrading of infrastructure of the city was essential, adding that Karachi needed special attention and the taxpayers’ money should be spent here for its development.

The minister said the federal government had allocated Rs22 billion for promotion of industrialiaation in the country, and of these Rs13 billion was for industrial parks in Karachi, while, Rs1.6 billion was approved for water and sewerage projects. He said the federal government was the guarantor for this amount of loan from the World Bank, as the distribution of the fund was as Rs5 billion was released for the development of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, which is the part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Meanwhile, 1,500 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land was leased for new national industrial park, which would be completed with a cost of Rs7 billion.