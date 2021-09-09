By-elections in AJK on October 10

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (AJKEC) has issued the schedule of the October 10 by-elections of the AJK Assembly’s constituencies LA-3 Mirpur 3 and LA-12 Kotli 5.
The LA-3 Mirpur 3 seat fell vacant after Sultan Mehmood Choudhry was elected as the AJK president while LA-12 Kotli 5 was vacated after Ch Muhammad Yasin resigned from one seat. According to the by-elections schedule, nomination papers will be filed before the returning officer on September 13 till 4:00pm, scrutiny of the papers will be held on the 14th from 8:00am to 2:00pm and the candidates list will be published the same day.
Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed on September 18 before 2:00pm. The Election Commission will hear the appeals on the 20th from 9:00am to 4:00pm while the decisions will be announced on the 22nd.
Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on September 23 before 2:00pm. Symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the 24th and the final list will be published the same day.
NANKANA SAHIB: Sangla Hill police arrested three drug peddlers on Wednesday. Reportedly, the police arrested...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan once again pledged on Wednesday to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their legitimate...
NOWSHERA: Senior lawyer and former president of Islamic Lawyers Forum Shaukat Ali Khan advocate and his wife were shot...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the United Arab...
ISLAMABAD: Afghan women, including the country’s women’s cricket team, will be banned from playing sport under the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi Wednesday gave the detailed briefing and report to NAB Chairman...