By-elections in AJK on October 10

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (AJKEC) has issued the schedule of the October 10 by-elections of the AJK Assembly’s constituencies LA-3 Mirpur 3 and LA-12 Kotli 5.

The LA-3 Mirpur 3 seat fell vacant after Sultan Mehmood Choudhry was elected as the AJK president while LA-12 Kotli 5 was vacated after Ch Muhammad Yasin resigned from one seat. According to the by-elections schedule, nomination papers will be filed before the returning officer on September 13 till 4:00pm, scrutiny of the papers will be held on the 14th from 8:00am to 2:00pm and the candidates list will be published the same day.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed on September 18 before 2:00pm. The Election Commission will hear the appeals on the 20th from 9:00am to 4:00pm while the decisions will be announced on the 22nd.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on September 23 before 2:00pm. Symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the 24th and the final list will be published the same day.