Man found dead

HARIPUR: A man was found dead in Talokar village, police and area people said on Tuesday.

Officials of the City Police Station said that the area people spotted the body of a man in his 20s and informed the police.

The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol near the body. The body was shifted to the Haripur Trauma Centre where the man was identified as Shehryar of Changi Bandi village.

According to doctors, the deceased had suffered a single shot on the left side of his body, which caused his on the spot death.

Police claimed that the circumstantial evidence showed that the man was a drug addict and has committed suicide. However, investigation into the incident was underway.