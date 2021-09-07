Italian FM meets PM, Qureshi, Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

The prime minister said Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict and instability in Afghanistan, reports APP. “As such, a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan as well as regional countries,” he said while talking to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio who called on him.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations, said a press release of PM office media wing.

The prime minister noted that at this critical juncture it was vital to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace, and preclude any mass exodus of refugees. In this context, preventing humanitarian crisis and stabilizing the economy were the most urgent priorities. In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Italy was a vital partner for Pakistan and stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration in diverse areas, including trade and investments, defence, and people-to-people contacts. He also highlighted that the large Pakistani diaspora in Italy constituted a strong bridge between the two countries.

Foreign minister Luigi Di Mario thanked Pakistan for facilitation of its evacuation operations. Luigi Di Maio also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi underscored the need for the international community to enhance engagement with Afghanistan with positive messaging and through constructive actions. In particular, he emphasized the imperatives of addressing the urgent humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability of Afghanistan.

The talks covered the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral relations. Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region, he highlighted the country’s efforts for regional peace, security and stability. The foreign minister underlined that it was vital to support the Afghan people at this critical juncture.

Noting Pakistan’s facilitation of evacuation operations, the foreign minister reiterated support for Italy’s endeavours. He invited the Italian foreign minister to visit Pakistan for the Second Ministerial Review under the Strategic Engagement Plan.

Luigi Di Maio thanked Pakistan for supporting Italy’s evacuation efforts and also noted the important role of Pakistan in support of efforts for regional peace and stability. The Italian foreign minister also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan were discussed, reports SABAH.

The COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with Italy and earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi domain relations based on common interest. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.