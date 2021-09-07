HEC announces phase-III of post doctoral fellowship programme

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Post-Doctoral Fellowships Programme (Phase-Ill). According to the Official sources, HEC has invited applications from Pakistani/AJK nationals for the programme.

Sharing the details of eligibility criteria for the programme, the sources told APP that the applicant must have PhD degree from HEC recognised local or international university (in possession of HEC attested PhD degree or HEC Equivalence Certificate for foreign PhD).

The applicant be a regular employee of public/private sector HEC recognised university/degree awarding institution or public sector R&D organisation (recognised by Pakistan Council of Science and Technology), the sources added. He/she must not have availed any post-doctoral fellowship either funded or self-funded before.

The applicant should also not be more than 45 years of age (i.e born after September 20, 1976). The applicants should possess five years recognised work experience in Pakistan after completion of foreign PhD. They must have a placement letter in top 200 QS World Ranked Universities/research institutes from a relevant supervisor, the sources mentioned.