PQGTL partners with PakWheels

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar General Takaful Ltd (PQGTL) has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PakWheels.com to promote its motor Takaful products among the visitors of the country’s top online auto market, a statement said on Monday.

According to company estimates around 25 million car enthusiasts, buyers, sellers, etc, visit PakWheels.com annually. Mehmood Arshad, Country Head Marketing PQGTL and Suneel Sarfaraz Munj, Chairman PakWheels.com signed the MoU along with senior officials.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, PQGTL’s Mehmood Arshad said, “It is indeed a great honour for us to join hands with PakWheels.com as this partnership will bring fruitful results for both business partners”. “Also, masses will benefit from seeking protection for their vehicles in case of any untoward incident,” Mehmood added.

Suneel Sarfaraz Munj, PakWheels.com chief, said, “We are glad to sign this MoU with PQGTL as we are hopeful our customers will benefit from Motor Takaful coverage offered by PQGTL”. “I am confident that such kind of partnerships will further offer convenience to online customers,” said Munj.