Defence Day of Pakistan: Nation prepares to pay rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis

Islamabad: The Defence Day of Pakistan is celebrated each year on September 06 with patriotic zeal and zest as National Day to commemorate and pay rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis of the armed forces and heroes from all walks of life who rendered their lives while safeguarding the motherland against the aggression of Indian forces during the wars including 1965 and Kargil.

The whole world had witnessed the passion and unprecedented sacrifices of the Pakistani nation which it demonstrated in standing firm with its armed forces throughout during the challenging times.

Therefore, on this day, the whole nation presents a salute to the Shuhada and Ghazis who performed their duties to defend the motherland. The Pakistani armed forces had embodied the spirit of bravery and selfless sacrifices in safeguarding the geographical boundaries of the country. Other than wartime, the soldiers also stay alert round-the-clock to contribute to national relief services during the emergencies.

In all testing times floods, earthquakes or pandemic, the forces immediately launch humanitarian efforts to help assist humanity in disaster-hit areas. On this day, the nation renews the pledge that it would stand resolute in face of all challenges.

It is a day of national unity and solidarity as the nation had become victorious against all adversaries while strictly adhering to the national motto of Quaid’s golden principles: Faith, Unity and Discipline.

The border areas in Lahore, Sialkot and Sindh were attacked by the enemy on September 6, 1965. The battle continued till the time when the United Nations administered ceasefire was accepted by both sides on September 22, 1965. But during the course of action, our brave soldiers had not only defended its territory but had also protected the lives and homes of thousands of civilians. Therefore, the nation pays tribute to all those national heroes who had rendered their lives in line with their duties.

On Defence Day, a number of events and military parades are held across the country to project the cutting-edge technologies of military warfare. It is a day to showcase the military strength and newly developed weaponry while remembering the national heroes.

It is also reiterated on the day that the entire Pakistani nation along with its armed forces would spare no effort to protect the motherland. Pakistan and India have fought the 1965 war on Kashmir issue but the issue has even still remained unresolved between the two countries.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and during the ongoing curfew, the horrific acts of violence, mental torture, aggressions and ruthless brutalities against the innocent Kashmiri had turned life into a worse nightmare in the valley.

The international humanitarian and human rights law and UN Security Council resolutions have been violated since 1947. It is high time for the world powers to act responsibly by putting an end to the ongoing cruelty and aggression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as per the UN resolutions.

The legendary war hero of 1965, MM Alam, the first ever fighter pilot from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) whose record of shooting down five Indian war planes in less than a minute still remained unbeaten.

He altogether downed nine war planes in aerial fighting while piloting an F-86 Sabre during the 1965 Pak-India war.

Alam is considered as a national hero of Pakistan due to his remarkable show of brilliance and bravery in the war of 1965. He has made an unforgettable history of heroism by knocking down the Indian Fighter Jets.

Talking to this agency, Security Analyst Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib said that every nation would like to celebrate its successes and achievements in history.

He said, The nation has displayed unity in the 1965 war due to which the Pakistani forces had successfully defended the country against the aggression of Indian forces. The nation must recognize and remember their heroes from all walks of life who laid down their lives for the motherland, he added.

Ms Sophia Siddique, Islamabad-based working journalist while talking to the news agency said that it was important to create awareness among the young generations regarding the sacrifices of the national heroes.

She said, No doubt, it was a motivational day for the youngsters who were infused with the spirit to significantly contribute to the development of the country. The nation was united to sacrifice everything for upholding the dignity of the country, she added.

Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib said that the nation stood behind its armed force during the 1965 war to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy. He said, “The ultimate defence lies in the unity of the nation.” “The Defence Day functions were unique as on this day the public gets mixed-up with the armed forces and individually ask questions about the latest technologies and equipment displayed on the occasion, he added.