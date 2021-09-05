‘Trauma centres being set up’

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab for a review of Master Plan of Trauma Centres in Teaching Hospitals of Punjab at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Saturday.

The minister took briefing from IDAP on setting up of Trauma Centres at Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital and General Hospital and Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil gave briefing on the Master Plan. The minister said, “State-of-the-art Trauma Centres are being set up in Teaching Hospitals. At Jinnah and General Hospital, 300 bedded trauma centers and at Services Hospital 400 bedded centers are being set up. After the setting up of these trauma centers, international standard emergency services shall be available at three Teaching Hospitals of Lahore. The current emergency services are also being expanded as well. Given the increase in population, the health services are being enhanced correspondingly.”