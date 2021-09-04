Khushhali Bank, 1Link offers ‘1Bill - 1Payment’ solution

Karachi: In another service innovation, Pakistan’s leading microfinance institution - Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) and Pakistan’s first licensed PSO/PSP payment gateway - 1Link, are now offering the ‘1Bill - 1Payment’ solution to their valued customers. Bringing all banks on a unified platform, this facility performs hassle-free transactions and other financial tasks

The 1bill 1payment solution powered by 1Link will allow all KMBL customers to ensure swift payments, for their products and services, saving them additional time and money, by using the member banks’ OTC, ATM, Internet Banking and Mobile-Banking facilities.

The customers will also be able to make online bill payments, including; Credit Card bills, Utility Bills, Fee vouchers, loan payments and much more, by using the platform of 1Link member banks and vice versa.

President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank - Ghalib Nishtar stated; “The banking landscape continues to evolve with each new initiative, KMBL is proud to be amongst the leading banks focused on customer centricity & convenience by implementing solutions that provide ease and better services to our customers. KMBL clients can now go to any other bank’s branch and process their loan-payments, credit cards billing or utility bills, through this initiative.”