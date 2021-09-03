Cantt Board polls: PTI demands army personnel at polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI chief organiser Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for deployment of army personnel inside and outside the polling stations in the Cantonment Board polls.

Nyazee said the local organisations from across the country are keeping abreast of the details of the ongoing election campaign for the Cantonment Board elections and the past experience has shown that elections held without deploying army personnel are subject to suspicion.