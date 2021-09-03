Action taken over substandard water bottles

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown against use and sale of substandard water bottles here on Thursday. Officials said PFA’s teams carried out raids at Wahdat Colony and Mozang Chungi areas and recovered 5000 substandard bottles full of water, 4000 empty bottles and 3800 labels. PFA officials said Natural Spring Water was fined for using non-food grade bottles and not registering the label. Unavailability of medical, training certificates and records of employees was not found. They said bottles of ZAQ Company were destroyed at Mozang Chowki due to incomplete labeling.