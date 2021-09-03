Covid-19 claims eight more lives, infects 1,195 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed eight more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,932 from the infectious disease and showing a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.

As many as 15,410 tests were conducted and 1,195 tested positive, with the deduction rate standing at 7.8 per cent, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Thursday.

So far 5,576,130 tests have been conducted against which 434,651 cases were diagnosed with the virus. Of them, 87.5 per cent or 380,369 patients had recovered, including 4439 overnight. The chief minister said that 47,545 patients were under treatment — 46,591 in home isolation, 41 at isolation centres, 913 at different hospitals and 69 shifted on ventilators.

Of the 1,195 new cases, 595 were reported from Karachi: 214 from District East, 132 from District Central, 130 from District South, 55 from District Malir, 35 from District West and 29 from District Korangi. Hyderabad reported 110 cases, Badin 47, Khairpur 34, Thatta 38, Tharparkar 32, NausheroFeroze 26, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur 25 each, Matiari 23, Sanghar and Ghotki 21 each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 20 each, Dadu and Tando Allahyar 18 each, Qamber 13, Jacobabad 12, Kashmore and Sukkur six each, Mirpurkhas four, Jamshoro three and Larkana two.